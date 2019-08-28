YY Inc. (YY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80 Criteo S.A. 21 0.53 N/A 1.31 14.49

Demonstrates YY Inc. and Criteo S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Criteo S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to YY Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. YY Inc. is currently more affordable than Criteo S.A., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides YY Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

YY Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Criteo S.A.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for YY Inc. and Criteo S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

YY Inc. has a 51.58% upside potential and an average target price of $83.28. Competitively Criteo S.A. has an average target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 68.27%. Based on the results shown earlier, Criteo S.A. is looking more favorable than YY Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YY Inc. and Criteo S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.8% and 95.4%. 2.04% are YY Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Criteo S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year YY Inc. had bullish trend while Criteo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

YY Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Criteo S.A.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.