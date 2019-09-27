YY Inc. (YY) Reaches $55.54 After 6.00% Down Move; Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted By $9.11 Million Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding

The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.17% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 1.08 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13FThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.49 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $52.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YY worth $269.46 million less.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 193,907 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 27.73 million shares with $1.31 billion value, up from 27.54M last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. now has $224.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 39.75M shares traded or 101.48% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 41.70% above currents $55.54 stock price. YY had 6 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YY Inc. – An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY +2.2% as Huatai upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY +1.4% as UBS joins bulls on parade – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tilly’s (TLYS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) stake by 70,338 shares to 8.21 million valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) stake by 5,768 shares and now owns 335,744 shares. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: “I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along” – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Beyond Meat, Rite Aid, Target Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Micron Shares Fall After Q4 Results – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.