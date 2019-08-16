YY Inc. (YY) Reaches $55.11 After 3.00% Up Move; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.36% above currents $85.04 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. See Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88 New Target: $94 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.75% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 801,664 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.35 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $56.76 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YY worth $130.41M more.

Among 3 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.37’s average target is 51.28% above currents $55.11 stock price. YY Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Daiwa Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 30.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY Q2 2019 Results: Smashed It! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Into The YY Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : CDK, MYGN, TLRY, YY, HUYA, CPLG, FTSV, DZSI, CRMD, AXU, DYAI, METC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,473 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 955,716 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,414 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Liability holds 5,330 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. National Asset Management invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clarkston Cap Partners accumulated 4,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company owns 5,907 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.48 million were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Corp. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Inc has invested 4.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.31% or 1.47 million shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,844 shares. Ingalls & Snyder has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 94,898 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 1.23 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $132.31 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.