YY Inc. (YY) EPS Estimated At $1.65; PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Had 8 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PayPal Holdings had 32 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Friday, June 21 report. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Wedbush maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 26. See PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $118.0000 125.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $125.0000 140.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $114.0000 129.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $131 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $105.0000 125.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 18.72% from last quarter’s $2.03 EPS. YY’s profit would be $130.16M giving it 9.38 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, YY Inc.’s analysts see 19.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 173,063 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 1.61M shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 06/03/2018 – Moovly Announces PayPal Integration to Support High User Growth; 18/05/2018 – PayPal just made its biggest acquisition ever and is now increasing its payments presence among physical retailers; 21/05/2018 – Online lender Kabbage to launch payment services by year-end; 06/03/2018 – COINBASE TO DISABLE PAYPAL ENTIRELY ON MARCH 7; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – PayPal, Safaricom and TransferTo Announce Collaboration in Kenya; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN REVENUES WERE 1.01 BLN EUROS IN 2017; 18/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – PAYPAL: ABILITY TO REPATRIATE CASH GAVE US A LOT OF FLEXIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – PAYPAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 54C TO 56C, EST. 56C

More notable recent PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PayPal (PYPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ETFs in Focus on PayPal’s (PYPL) Mixed Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PayPal: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paypal (PYPL) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LJPC, PYPL, CVX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.32 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 51.17 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Among 2 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura.