YY Inc. (YY) EPS Estimated At $1.65; 0 Analysts Bullish UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Analysts expect YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 18.72% from last quarter’s $2.03 EPS. YY’s profit would be $130.17 million giving it 9.16 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, YY Inc.’s analysts see 19.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43 New Target: $39 Downgrade

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) CEO Tom Toomey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.07 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 800,017 shares. Sei Invs owns 1.00M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 864 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,712 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 19,010 shares stake. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 4,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pecaut And Com owns 2,918 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 16,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 0.66% or 40,785 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested in 0.26% or 10,482 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tiverton Asset Management owns 1,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas Fincl holds 9,900 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 27,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 267,655 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought $1,004 worth of stock.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.20 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 80.87 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Among 2 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Daiwa Securities. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”.