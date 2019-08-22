YY Inc. (YY) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80 TechTarget Inc. 19 5.25 N/A 0.50 46.51

Demonstrates YY Inc. and TechTarget Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TechTarget Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than YY Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. YY Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TechTarget Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides YY Inc. and TechTarget Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that YY Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. TechTarget Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for YY Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

YY Inc.’s upside potential is 51.39% at a $83.28 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YY Inc. and TechTarget Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.04% of YY Inc. shares. Comparatively, TechTarget Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year YY Inc. was less bullish than TechTarget Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors YY Inc. beats TechTarget Inc.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.