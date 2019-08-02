YY Inc. (YY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Information Providers company, YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of YY Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand YY Inc. has 2.04% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has YY Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.90% 15.30% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing YY Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. N/A 74 7.80 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

YY Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for YY Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 2.89 2.63

$87 is the consensus target price of YY Inc., with a potential upside of 42.32%. The competitors have a potential upside of 64.50%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that YY Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YY Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year YY Inc. has weaker performance than YY Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

YY Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, YY Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

YY Inc.’s competitors beat YY Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.