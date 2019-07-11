YY Inc. (YY) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Comparing side by side

Both YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 3.68 18.50 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.51 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights YY Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 7.2% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Volatility & Risk

YY Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. China Finance Online Co. Limited on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of YY Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. YY Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

YY Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.23% for YY Inc. with consensus price target of $87.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of YY Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.04% of YY Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -8.06% -19.85% -2.48% 5.19% -35.52% 13.75% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year YY Inc. was more bullish than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Summary

YY Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.