YY Inc. (YY) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Comparison side by side

Since YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 3.68 18.50 Care.com Inc. 18 1.82 N/A 1.26 11.76

Demonstrates YY Inc. and Care.com Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Care.com Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than YY Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. YY Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Care.com Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of YY Inc. and Care.com Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 7.2% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

YY Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Care.com Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of YY Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Care.com Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. YY Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Care.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for YY Inc. and Care.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Care.com Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

YY Inc.’s upside potential is 31.38% at a $87 consensus price target. Care.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 133.30% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Care.com Inc. appears more favorable than YY Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

YY Inc. and Care.com Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 70.9%. 2.04% are YY Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Care.com Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -8.06% -19.85% -2.48% 5.19% -35.52% 13.75% Care.com Inc. -9.31% -6.39% -39.76% -18.28% -20.56% -23.36%

For the past year YY Inc. had bullish trend while Care.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

YY Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Care.com Inc.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.