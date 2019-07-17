YY Inc. (YY) Analysts See $1.65 EPS; Emcore (EMKR) Sentiment Is 1.45

Emcore Corp (EMKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 29 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced their stock positions in Emcore Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 15.19 million shares, down from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Emcore Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 18.72% from last quarter’s $2.03 EPS. YY’s profit would be $130.16 million giving it 10.10 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, YY Inc.’s analysts see 19.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 586,516 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $81 target. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, May 30.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $84.85 million. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors.

Analysts await EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 68.97% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by EMCORE Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 2.17% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation for 600,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 625,145 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 335,000 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.52 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 95,695 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has declined 18.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.72% the S&P500.