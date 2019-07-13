Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Shares Declined While Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Lowered Stake by $768,888

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 32,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 169,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 221,177 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kroger’s (KR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAR Corp (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Samsung Elec says Q2 operating profit likely 56% down y/y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16 million for 10.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

