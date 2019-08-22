Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Shareholder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $407,696; Srb Raised Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $21.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 326,830 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 2.74M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.