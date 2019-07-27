Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Shareholder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Position

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 26,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 8,110 shares to 153,896 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.