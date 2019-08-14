Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Shareholder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $407,696 as Market Value Declined; As Shaw Communications Cl B Conv (SJR) Stock Value Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Position by $3.11 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (SJR) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 155,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 363,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 208,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 267,225 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 964,048 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 27,000 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,690 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF).