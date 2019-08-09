Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Share Price Declined While Signalpoint Asset Management Cut Stake; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Upped Position by $748,000

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34M, up from 563,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 2.58M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $133.28 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 3,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Com holds 2,977 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 68,841 shares. John G Ullman Associate accumulated 574,620 shares. 8,449 were accumulated by Eagle Limited. Fiduciary has invested 0.41% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Utd Fire Grp invested in 12,600 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Lincoln Corp reported 3,857 shares. American Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,623 shares. Moreover, Windward Mgmt Communications Ca has 0.28% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 2,947 are owned by Horizon Ltd Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 3.22M shares. Dillon And Associate Inc has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Monetary Management Group Inc Inc reported 0.13% stake. Front Barnett Associate Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).