Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Market Valuation Declined While Signalpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Position; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Boosted by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 9.13M shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 402,331 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

