Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $407,696; Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Its Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holding by $631,971

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 8,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 16,077 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 24,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 259,063 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Tech Services Company Has What It Takes to Succeed – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Globant S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 805,587 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associate LP has 0.06% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stephens Ar reported 3,859 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.05% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Calamos Advsrs Limited Co holds 41,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wasatch Advisors owns 1.89 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 10,710 shares stake. 285,688 were reported by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Citigroup has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,377 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $15.57M for 65.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 40,929 shares to 177,147 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $133.28M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.