Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Rogers (ROG) Share Value Declined, Westport Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 186,765 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $133.28M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Wellington Gru Llp has 665,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 48,179 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,714 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 1,100 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 1.65M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 6,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 53,719 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).