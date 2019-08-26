Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Cut Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Cna Financial Has Lifted Position

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.87 million, up from 179,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices

