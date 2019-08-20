Yy Ads Cla (YY) Stock Value Declined While Thomas White International LTD Upped Holding; South Dakota Investment Council Has Raised Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake by $2.27 Million; Stock Rose

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Cla (YY) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 38,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 34,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 1.76 million shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 64,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 239,360 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 174,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 49,670 shares to 511,190 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 283,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,963 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl owns 0.19% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 17,684 shares. Mirae Asset stated it has 81,367 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs holds 14,376 shares. Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A stated it has 180 shares. Ellington Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 13,800 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Management has invested 0.04% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Gp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability has 267 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 84,955 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank has 41,332 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 35,175 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 2.46 million shares. 30 were accumulated by Ftb.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24.

