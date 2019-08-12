Yy Ads Cla (YY) Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Raised Stake; Robecosam Ag Lifted Its Rexnord New (RXN) Position by $775,150; Share Value Rose

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 31,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 966,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.30M, up from 935,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 479,412 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Cla (YY) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 38,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 34,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 1.17M shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safran S A Adr (SAFRY) by 21,085 shares to 89,533 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuit (LVMUY) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Endo (ENDP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altice (ATUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0% or 19,292 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 95,210 shares. 20,526 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Management Com. Sei Investments reported 187,146 shares. Fund Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 27,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin invested in 495,340 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 114,657 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 28,225 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,990 shares in its portfolio. 150,966 were accumulated by Water Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. James Inv Inc owns 25,565 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,070 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 44,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,146 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Rexnord (RXN) Tops Q1 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 Operational Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.