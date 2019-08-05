Yy Adr (YY) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $640,248; Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Valuation Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 101 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Yy Inc. Adr (YY) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 11,878 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Yy Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 70,394 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,921 shares to 13,280 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16 million for 8.73 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $43,199 activity. 1,041 shares were bought by Kim James J, worth $18,241 on Friday, March 1.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Co reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 17,638 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested in 0% or 111,057 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Com reported 5,916 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 19,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) or 16,477 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 85,222 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 61,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 101,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 2,850 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 11,921 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.99 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

