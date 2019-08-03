Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1. Competitively, Secoo Holding Limited has 3.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Secoo Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yunji Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Yunji Inc.’s average target price is $14.4, while its potential upside is 34.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 24.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year Yunji Inc. was more bearish than Secoo Holding Limited.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Yunji Inc.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.