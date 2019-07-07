Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

This is a contrast between Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yunji Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|18
|0.39
|N/A
|0.79
|16.07
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yunji Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Yunji Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yunji Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Yunji Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 33.09% for Yunji Inc. with consensus price target of $14.4.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Yunji Inc. shares and 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Yunji Inc.
|-16.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-22.26%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|-25.27%
|-29.6%
|-41.36%
|-47.65%
|-46.46%
|-31.62%
For the past year Yunji Inc. has stronger performance than Qurate Retail Inc.
Summary
Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yunji Inc.
