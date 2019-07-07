Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

This is a contrast between Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 18 0.39 N/A 0.79 16.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yunji Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yunji Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Yunji Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.09% for Yunji Inc. with consensus price target of $14.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Yunji Inc. shares and 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26% Qurate Retail Inc. -25.27% -29.6% -41.36% -47.65% -46.46% -31.62%

For the past year Yunji Inc. has stronger performance than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yunji Inc.