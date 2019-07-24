Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yunji Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|18
|1.02
|N/A
|0.51
|37.06
Table 1 demonstrates Yunji Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Yunji Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yunji Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0.00%
|11.4%
|6.2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Yunji Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Yunji Inc. has an average price target of $14.4, and a 34.83% upside potential. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 16.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Yunji Inc. seems more appealing than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Yunji Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Yunji Inc.
|-16.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-22.26%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|-5.46%
|-0.05%
|12.66%
|43.23%
|56.79%
|55.76%
For the past year Yunji Inc. has -22.26% weaker performance while 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 55.76% stronger performance.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Yunji Inc.
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.
