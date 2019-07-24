Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 18 1.02 N/A 0.51 37.06

Table 1 demonstrates Yunji Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yunji Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Yunji Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Yunji Inc. has an average price target of $14.4, and a 34.83% upside potential. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 16.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Yunji Inc. seems more appealing than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Yunji Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76%

For the past year Yunji Inc. has -22.26% weaker performance while 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 55.76% stronger performance.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Yunji Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.