Yunji Inc. (YJ) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Marathon Oil (MRO) Sentiment Is 1.17

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 247 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 211 sold and trimmed holdings in Marathon Oil Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 638.48 million shares, up from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Marathon Oil Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 176 Increased: 160 New Position: 87.

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 13.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 254,982 shares traded or 266.30% up from the average. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation for 4.68 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.45 million shares or 5.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 4.67% invested in the company for 262,930 shares. The New York-based F&V Capital Management Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc, a Montana-based fund reported 921,464 shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $9.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91M shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Among 3 analysts covering Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:YJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares has $14.7000 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 77.78% above currents $8.1 stock price. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.

