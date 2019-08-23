Yunji Inc. (YJ) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Yunji Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yunji Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Yunji Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yunji Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 80.00% for Yunji Inc. with average target price of $14.4. On the other hand, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s potential upside is 171.32% and its average target price is $3.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. seems more appealing than Yunji Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Yunji Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67%

For the past year Yunji Inc. has -24.24% weaker performance while U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 29.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Yunji Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.