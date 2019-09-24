Yunji Inc. (YJ) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

In table 1 we can see Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

Yunji Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Secoo Holding Limited are 3.4 and 1.5 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yunji Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Yunji Inc.’s upside potential is 85.81% at a $14.4 average price target. Competitively Secoo Holding Limited has a consensus price target of $9.5, with potential upside of 37.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Yunji Inc. appears more favorable than Secoo Holding Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yunji Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 24.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited has weaker performance than Yunji Inc.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats Yunji Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.