Yunji Inc. (YJ) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 20,843 shares traded. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.96 million shares, up from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Welcomes Yunji Inc. (Nasdaq: YJ) to The Nasdaq Stock Market – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yunji Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yunji Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Yunji IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:YJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares has $14.7000 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 48.45% above currents $9.7 stock price. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 3,474 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. for 323,725 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 7,185 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,408 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Sabal Trust Co, a Florida-based fund reported 7,501 shares.