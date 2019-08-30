Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

This is a contrast between Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -19.16 0.00 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.43 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 highlights Yuma Energy Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. SandRidge Permian Trust’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.38%. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust has 26.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SandRidge Permian Trust beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.