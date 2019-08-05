Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -19.16 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 9 0.37 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Range Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Range Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Yuma Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Range Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $11.54, while its potential upside is 148.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.38%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Range Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.