Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -19.16 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.37 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Murphy Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $29.67 average target price and a 37.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yuma Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 90.7%. About 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. has -34.22% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.