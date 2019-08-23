Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -19.16 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.32 N/A 1.74 6.44

In table 1 we can see Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $15.25, which is potential 50.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. was more bearish than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.