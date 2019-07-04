Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Since Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 3.68 N/A -0.74 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.25 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Yuma Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yuma Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yuma Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a consensus target price of $9.83, with potential upside of 64.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders held 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.