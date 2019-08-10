Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

This is a contrast between Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -19.16 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.80 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Yuma Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor CNX Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. CNX Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yuma Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yuma Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 0%. About 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. was more bearish than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.