Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparing side by side

Since Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -19.16 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yuma Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility and Risk

Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.