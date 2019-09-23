Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -19.16 0.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.99 N/A 2.53 47.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Yuma Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 2.6% respectively. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.38%. Competitively, 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.