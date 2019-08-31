Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Comparison side by side

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -19.16 0.00 MV Oil Trust 8 5.05 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yuma Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yuma Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MV Oil Trust has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 10.3% respectively. Insiders owned 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has 25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. has -34.22% weaker performance while MV Oil Trust has 15.71% stronger performance.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.