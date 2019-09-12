Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) Comparison side by side

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -19.16 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.66 N/A 0.22 5.71

In table 1 we can see Yuma Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yuma Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s beta is 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. HighPoint Resources Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yuma Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively HighPoint Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 77.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares and 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. was less bearish than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.