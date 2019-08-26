Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.18 N/A -19.16 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.19 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yuma Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus price target of $19.67, with potential upside of 47.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.38%. Competitively, 0.3% are Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. was more bearish than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.