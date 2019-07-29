Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Comparing side by side

Both Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 0.12 N/A -0.74 0.00 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.30 N/A 0.60 18.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1%

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Berry Petroleum Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Berry Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.