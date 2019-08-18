Yum China Holdings (YUMC) to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Sentiment Is 1.44

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:YUMC) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current price of $44.11 translates into 0.27% yield. Yum China Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.95M shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable

Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 56 funds started new and increased positions, while 39 decreased and sold their positions in Chemocentryx Inc. The funds in our database now own: 33.34 million shares, up from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chemocentryx Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $391.44 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

The stock increased 3.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 483,011 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. for 1.46 million shares. Sio Capital Management Llc owns 530,175 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.67 million shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Carmignac Gestion, a France-based fund reported 1.97 million shares.

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.62 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 25.42 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,700 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings has $48.6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.30’s average target is 9.50% above currents $44.11 stock price. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.

