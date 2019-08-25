Yum China Holdings (YUMC) to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019; Bruker Has 0.99 Sentiment

Bruker Corp (BRKR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 99 funds started new and increased holdings, while 100 decreased and sold holdings in Bruker Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 102.20 million shares, down from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bruker Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 76 Increased: 55 New Position: 44.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:YUMC) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current price of $42.57 translates into 0.28% yield. Yum China Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 2.31 million shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Sales Miss Estimates as Pizza Hut Lags Behind Again; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.04 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,700 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings has $48.6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.30’s average target is 13.46% above currents $42.57 stock price. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating.

Another recent and important Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “Ugly Yum China Stock Is Likely to Fall Further – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2018.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It has a 34.73 P/E ratio. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

Sensato Investors Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation for 205,588 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or owns 141,183 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.79% invested in the company for 638,731 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,212 shares.