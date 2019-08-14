Yum China Holdings (YUMC) to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019; AAREAL BANK AG AKT (AAALF) SI Decreased By 10.77%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:YUMC) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current price of $43.07 translates into 0.28% yield. Yum China Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 2.30M shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Sales Miss Estimates as Pizza Hut Lags Behind Again; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC)

AAREAL BANK AG AKT (OTCMKTS:AAALF) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. AAALF’s SI was 85,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 95,600 shares previously. It closed at $30.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “Ugly Yum China Stock Is Likely to Fall Further – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings has $48.6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.30’s average target is 12.14% above currents $43.07 stock price. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,700 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

More recent Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aareal Bank AG 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Aareal Bank’s 9% Yield: Growing And Backed By Solid Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aareal Bank AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.