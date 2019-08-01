Yum China Holdings (YUMC) to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019; 5 Analysts Covering Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:YUMC) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current price of $45.50 translates into 0.26% yield. Yum China Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 4.60M shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Advanced Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of MGAM in report on Wednesday, July 24 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MGAM in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sector Performer” rating. The stock of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, February 11. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by HSBC. See Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Upgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

More news for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “Ugly Yum China Stock Is Likely to Fall Further – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2018. Twst.com‘s article titled: “Christopher Tsai of Tsai Capital Corporation Invests in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Along with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) – The Wall Street Transcript” and published on October 10, 2017 is yet another important article.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $17.21 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 26.22 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,700 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering firm that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 715.71 million GBP. The firm offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. It also provides high-performance products for aerospace, automotive, marine, and rail applications; components for petrochemical industry; and components used in medical monitoring and diagnostic instrumentation, as well as tools for treatment and surgery; and electronic components.

The stock decreased 0.24% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 250.8. About 39,432 shares traded. Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.