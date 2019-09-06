Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 2.03 N/A 1.55 29.45 Darden Restaurants Inc. 119 1.79 N/A 5.74 21.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yum China Holdings Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. Darden Restaurants Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Yum China Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Yum China Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Darden Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Yum China Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Yum China Holdings Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63

Yum China Holdings Inc. has a 4.75% upside potential and an average target price of $48.3. Competitively the average target price of Darden Restaurants Inc. is $127.88, which is potential 3.08% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Yum China Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Darden Restaurants Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares and 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares. 0.2% are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Darden Restaurants Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.