Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. 41 1.92 N/A 1.55 27.44 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A 0.16 53.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yum China Holdings Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Yum China Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Yum China Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.6%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc. Its rival Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Yum China Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yum China Holdings Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Yum China Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $48, and a 11.32% upside potential. Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 72.41%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yum China Holdings Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. -7.77% -3.11% 2.66% 16.14% 13.4% 26.42% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.