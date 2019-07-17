Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Reaches $44.72 After 9.00% Up Move; Prospector Partners Upped By $700,800 Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding

The stock of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 351,388 shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 13.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Rev $2.22B; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza salesThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $16.92B company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $48.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YUMC worth $1.52 billion more.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 26.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 116,800 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 559,604 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 442,804 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $342.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 30,777 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Parametric Port Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 12,581 shares. Moreover, Ims Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 13,868 shares. Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 61,930 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 24,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 243,522 are held by D E Shaw. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 171,960 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hap Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 220,919 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,894 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 503,476 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 11,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 361,400 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 2,987 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 15,750 shares to 109,800 valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 18,200 shares and now owns 84,900 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brinker International Plans to Buy 116 Chili’s Restaurants – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Brinker’s Sales Building Efforts Bring Back Lost Sheen? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9.5 target. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Fear In Yum China – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Yum China to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.92 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 27.41 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.