Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Reaches $44.50 After 7.00% Up Move; DXI ENERGY COMMON SHARES (DXIEF) Sellers Decreased By 26.94% Their Shorts

The stock of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.83% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 561,258 shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 13.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Rev $2.22B; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $16.83B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $47.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YUMC worth $1.18 billion more.

DXI ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) had a decrease of 26.94% in short interest. DXIEF’s SI was 75,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.94% from 103,200 shares previously. With 187,600 avg volume, 0 days are for DXI ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s short sellers to cover DXIEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 30.07% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0207. About 5,060 shares traded. DXI Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.83 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 27.27 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

Analysts await Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.36 per share. YUMC’s profit will be $143.73M for 29.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Yum China Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.59% negative EPS growth.