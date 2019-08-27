Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Reaches $42.94 After 7.00% Up Move; Carlyle Group LP (CG) Sentiment Is 1.12

Carlyle Group LP (CG) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 56 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 50 sold and reduced positions in Carlyle Group LP. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 39.31 million shares, down from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carlyle Group LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 17.

The stock of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 602,437 shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $16.18B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $45.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YUMC worth $1.13 billion more.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. for 690,184 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 869,150 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 1.39% invested in the company for 555,007 shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Sol Capital Management Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 189,600 shares.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $7.55 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings has $48.6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.30’s average target is 12.48% above currents $42.94 stock price. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.18 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.